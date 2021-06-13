Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.67 Million in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,137 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,264. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

