Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.55. The company had a trading volume of 532,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$309.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIV. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

