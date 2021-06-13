Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the May 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of DNHBY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. 19,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

