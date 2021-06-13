Dora Factory (DORA) Price Reaches $7.21 on Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $7.21 or 0.00020155 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

