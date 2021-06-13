DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 72.3% in May

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.96. 50,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,947. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

