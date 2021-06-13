Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,825 shares of company stock worth $1,669,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

