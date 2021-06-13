DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Raised by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

