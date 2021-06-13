DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $380,747.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $380,747.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $12.54 or 0.00034851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,481,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,490 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

