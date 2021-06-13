Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 13th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

