Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

