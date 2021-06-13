Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18.
Shares of DUK opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.
In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
