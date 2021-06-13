Eastman Chemical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,910 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,855% compared to the typical volume of 558 call options.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 463,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.