Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 66.6% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the May 13th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ETV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 193,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
