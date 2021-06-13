Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 66.6% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the May 13th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ETV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 193,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

