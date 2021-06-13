eBoost Price Reaches $0.0841 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $2,693.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00446009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

