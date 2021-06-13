ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.80

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 66612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.99%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

