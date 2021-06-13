Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

EIX stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

