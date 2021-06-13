Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMED stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.12.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

