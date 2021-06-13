EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up about 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.41% of EMCOR Group worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EME traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.93. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

