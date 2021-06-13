Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Employers worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EIG stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

