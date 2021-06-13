Empty Set Dollar Trading Up 2.6% This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $109,130.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00167665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00187376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.01128801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.19 or 0.99921788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

