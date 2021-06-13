Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

