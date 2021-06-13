Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$1.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.