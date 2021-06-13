EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ESNC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. EnSync has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

