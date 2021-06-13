EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ESNC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. EnSync has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.
EnSync Company Profile
