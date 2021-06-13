Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.