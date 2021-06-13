Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the May 13th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

