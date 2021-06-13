Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,876 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 175.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 674,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,168,169.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.24 million and a P/E ratio of 83.27.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.