Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

In other news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

