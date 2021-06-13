Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $711,000 Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $366,305,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $9,850,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 224,573 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,850,000 after buying an additional 169,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

