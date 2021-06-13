Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 987.9% in May

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 987.9% from the May 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,071,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EPAZ stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Epazz has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

