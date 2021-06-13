Erste Group Upgrades Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to Hold

Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

