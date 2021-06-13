Erste Group Upgrades Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to Hold

Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59.
