Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 39,638 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 39,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,333,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.33. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after buying an additional 500,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after buying an additional 143,292 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

