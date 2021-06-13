Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.