Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.82. Euroseas shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 129,745 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.
