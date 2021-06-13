Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.82. Euroseas shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 129,745 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.