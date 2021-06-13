Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File Acquires 24,500 Shares

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVFM opened at $1.25 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 163,806 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 526,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

