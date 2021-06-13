Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.