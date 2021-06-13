Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $159.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.