Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 49,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Facebook by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $331.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,587,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,264,346. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The company has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

