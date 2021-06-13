FantasyGold Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $54,252.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00165176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00186312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.01079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,025.27 or 1.00377556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

