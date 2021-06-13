Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $133,932.24 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

FTHM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fathom in the first quarter valued at $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 83.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.