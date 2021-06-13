Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $211.31. 132,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,790. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

