Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.
Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $211.31. 132,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,790. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
