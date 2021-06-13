Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDI opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

