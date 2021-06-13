Financial Comparison: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dell Technologies and Zepp Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $94.22 billion 0.84 $3.25 billion $8.00 13.00 Zepp Health $985.96 million 0.67 $35.06 million N/A N/A

Dell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Zepp Health.

Volatility and Risk

Dell Technologies has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Zepp Health has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and Zepp Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies 4.12% 102.13% 5.60% Zepp Health 2.62% 6.39% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dell Technologies and Zepp Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 4 12 0 2.75 Zepp Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dell Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $96.82, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Dell Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than Zepp Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Dell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Dell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats Zepp Health on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers. This segment also offers networking products and services that help its business customers to transform and modernize their infrastructure, mobilize and enrich end-user experiences, and accelerate business applications and processes; attached software and peripherals; and support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The CSG segment provides desktops, workstations, and notebooks; displays and projectors; attached and third-party software and peripherals, as well as support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The VMware segment supports and addresses various IT priorities of customers, including accelerating their cloud journey, migrating and modernizing their applications, empowering digital workspaces, transforming networking, and embracing intrinsic security. It enables its customers to digitally transform their operations as they ready their applications, infrastructure, and employees for constantly evolving business needs. This segment also offers cloud-native platform that makes software development and IT operations a strategic advantage for customers. The company also provides information security; cloud software and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions that enable customers to migrate, run, and manage mission-critical applications in cloud-based IT environments; cloud-based integration services; and financial services. The company was formerly known as Denali Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dell Technologies Inc. in August 2016. Dell Technologies Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Zepp Health Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

