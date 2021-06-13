Financial Comparison: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 26.64% 10.74% 5.42% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.57 $6.36 million $1.18 15.02 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.46%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

