Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 891 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

