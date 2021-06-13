Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 896 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 68.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,644,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $424.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

