Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,401,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $253.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.42. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $253.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.