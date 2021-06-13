Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.33 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.10 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.