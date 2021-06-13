Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $729,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

