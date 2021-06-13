Financial Review: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.91 $19.49 million N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.45 $155.81 million $1.67 15.16

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.31% 17.40% 1.83% First Financial Bancorp. 24.85% 8.09% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Landmark Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 143 full service banking centers, 32 of which are leased facilities. It operates 63 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 63 banking centers in Indiana, and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

