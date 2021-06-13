FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,513.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,526.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

