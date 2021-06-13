FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,443. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.